  2. Greece
  3. Sipias Municipal Unit
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Sipias Municipal Unit, Greece

houses
4
4 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Milina, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Milina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
$125,249
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Lavkos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Lavkos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$333,998
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view in Platania, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view
Platania, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale secluded villa in south Pelion. The villa features 5 bedrooms (oak floors)…
$2,96M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Milina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Milina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-b…
$396,622
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
