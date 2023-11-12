Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Zagora - Mouresi Municipality, Greece

houses
4
4 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Zagora, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Zagora, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of one be…
€280,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Tsangarada, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Tsangarada, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 2 bedr…
€790,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Anilio, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Anilio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer you a magnificent villa in the picturesque village in the east of Pe…
€630,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 2 bedr…
€350,000

Properties features in Zagora - Mouresi Municipality, Greece

