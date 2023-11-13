Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in South Pilio Municipality, Greece

houses
13
13 properties total found
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Vyzitsa, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Vyzitsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The semi-basement consists of one b…
€330,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pinakates, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pinakates, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
€850,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a luxury villa in the village of Southern Pelion, near Volos. Great Deluxe…
€6,00M
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
€275,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 138 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground…
€185,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Milina, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Milina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
€120,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Milina, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Milina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€380,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 332 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale secluded villa in south Pelion. The villa features 3 double bedrooms (oak …
€1,25M
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 7 bedr…
€800,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 4 bedr…
€550,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Lavkos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Lavkos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of one be…
€320,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
€160,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Vyzitsa, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vyzitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
Two separate detached houses are for sale in the village of Vyzitsa, Pelion (turnkey). Each …
€320,000

