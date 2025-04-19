Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipla unit of Milies, Greece

houses
4
4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pinakates, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pinakates, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
$887,182
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Melies, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Melies, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement consists of one bedro…
$344,435
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vizitsa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vizitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$166,999
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Vizitsa, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vizitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
Two separate detached houses are for sale in the village of Vyzitsa, Pelion (turnkey). Each …
$357,616
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
