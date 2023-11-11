Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Volos Municipality, Greece

Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Volos Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The semi-basement consists of 2 bed…
€780,000
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Nea Ionia, Greece
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€150,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Stagiates, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Stagiates, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€170,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Ionia, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 103 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€150,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Makrinitsa, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Makrinitsa, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 314 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of one be…
€850,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Volos Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground…
€320,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Ionia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 520 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The semi-basement consists of 2 bed…
€750,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Volos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 260 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The semi-basement consists of one b…
€400,000
Townhouse 10 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Anchialos, Greece
Townhouse 10 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 430 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground…
€240,000

