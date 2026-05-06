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Terraced Houses for sale in Piraeus, Greece

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6 bedroom house in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
6 bedroom house
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
For sale is a three-level corner detached house of 415.70 sq.m. in Profitis Ilias, Piraeus. …
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Properties features in Piraeus, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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