Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Piraeus
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain view houses in Piraeus, Greece

;
villas
4
cottages
5
townhouses
17
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
For sale maisonette of 141 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. 5th floor con…
$613,968
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor con…
$312,888
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Area 200 m²
The building is 200 sqm on a 120 sqm plot, close to the port of Piraeus Suitable for pro…
$519,512
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
AdriastarAdriastar
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Piraeus, Greece

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go