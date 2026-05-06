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Beachfront houses in Piraeus, Greece

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villas
4
cottages
5
townhouses
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6 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
For sale maisonette of 123 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
6 bedroom house in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
6 bedroom house
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
For sale is a three-level corner detached house of 415.70 sq.m. in Profitis Ilias, Piraeus. …
Price on request
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CoexCoex
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
For sale maisonette of 141 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. 5th floor con…
$613,968
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$419,152
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 165 m²
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. 4th floor con…
$755,654
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Melrose VillasMelrose Villas

Properties features in Piraeus, Greece

with Terrace
with Mountain view
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