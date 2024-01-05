Hotels for sale in Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
  5. Hotels

Hotel 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
On shore of Ionian sea,4 km away from the famous Corinth Canal,is the unique tourist resort …
€1,45M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Pisia, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 220 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel is located in the resort town of Loutraki, next to the Spa hydrotherapy centre. It…
€3,00M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Loutraki, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 6 000 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale an unfished hotel in Loutraki area The hotel consists of a basement floor …
€6,00M
