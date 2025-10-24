Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ano Loutro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ano Loutro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 133 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground…
$526,698
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 304 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$854,422
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$275,054
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$749,082
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$620,334
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Rozena, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Rozena, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$561,812
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 484 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of o…
$854,422
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 302 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale maisonette of 302 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Basement…
$491,585
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 161 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
$327,723
VernaVerna
Cottage 5 rooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Peloponnese. A magnificent view of the sea, …
$421,359
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kato Pitsa, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Pitsa, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of on…
$924,648
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one kitc…
$643,742
3 bedroom townthouse in Derbeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Derbeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. 1st floo…
$292,610
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$444,767
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$409,654
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Rozena, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Rozena, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$210,679
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
$198,975
Property types in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
