Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
55
Municipal Unit of Evrostina
8
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ano Loutro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ano Loutro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 133 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground…
$526,698
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$368,689
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 484 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of o…
$854,422
Leave a request
Monte OnlineMonte Online
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 384 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 384 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of on…
$877,831
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$409,654
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go