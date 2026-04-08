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Pool Houses for sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

Vari Municipal Unit
55
Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit
5
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41 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 4-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, on…
$8,66M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 426 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale maisonette of 426 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists o…
$923,670
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,29M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 900 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 1900 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, l…
$8,08M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 rooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 0-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. There are: a fireplace. The owners will …
$1,15M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Nils OttNils Ott
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey house of 286 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$1,27M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Voula South Nea Kalymnos area, under construction maisonette 215 sq.m. 3 levels (basement-gr…
$1,45M
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Vari south of Athens Miladeza area, independent maisonette of 207 sq.m. on a plot of 200 sq.…
$559,375
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3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor con…
$3,46M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 rooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has one level. Extras…
$2,29M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 213 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$1,56M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 620 m²
The Villa is located in Voula area.
$5,20M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 682 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury exclusive villa in Athens, Greece in the fashionable area of Voula Panorama. The high…
$5,34M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, on…
$3,23M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 rooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 245 m²
For sale villa of 245 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
$2,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 146 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$1,39M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$4,27M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 rooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has one level. Extras…
$1,85M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$2,66M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,56M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consist…
$4,73M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 325 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$3,98M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 187 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$2,10M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 275 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$762,028
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$635,023
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 11
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$14,43M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 184 m²
Voula south of Athens Nea Kalymnos area: under construction maisonette 184 sq.m. 3rd-4th flo…
$1,55M
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Villa 9 rooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 9 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 5
A Luxurious Oasis of Tranquility in Voula Welcome to an exquisite villa in the heart …
$1,91M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 199 m²
For sale villa of 199 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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