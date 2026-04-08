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Seaview Houses for Sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

Vari Municipal Unit
55
Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit
5
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35 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Athens. 1st floor consists of living room with k…
$1,15M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey house of 286 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$1,27M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 91 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 level…
$762,028
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale maisonette of 350 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$3,58M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$1,64M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor con…
$3,46M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
Townhouse 4 rooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has one level. Extras…
$2,29M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 213 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$1,56M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$461,835
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 620 m²
The Villa is located in Voula area.
$5,20M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor con…
$854,395
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 682 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury exclusive villa in Athens, Greece in the fashionable area of Voula Panorama. The high…
$5,34M
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, on…
$3,23M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale maisonette of 370 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. 2nd floor con…
$3,23M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$4,27M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 rooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has one level. Extras…
$1,85M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$2,66M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,56M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 325 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$3,98M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 275 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$762,028
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. A view of t…
$923,670
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$635,023
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor con…
$1,27M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 11
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$14,43M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 483 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 5-storey house of 483 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of 2 storerooms…
$1,85M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 9 rooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 9 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 5
A Luxurious Oasis of Tranquility in Voula Welcome to an exquisite villa in the heart …
$1,91M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 4-storey house of 370 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of living room …
$1,10M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 199 m²
For sale villa of 199 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 289 m²
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has one level. There are: a f…
$946,762
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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