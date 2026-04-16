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Seaview Houses for Sale in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece

Municipal Unit of Troizinia
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26 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room,…
$1,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 470 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 470 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$1,83M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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CoexCoex
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$2,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
For sale maisonette of 93 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor cons…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
For sale maisonette of 50 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor cons…
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$779,268
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, o…
$1,56M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 530 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 530 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$1,71M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$557,294
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Area 400 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the …
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 770 m²
For sale 5-storey villa of 770 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 …
$5,21M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, o…
$436,862
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Area 250 m²
-------------------------- Introduction: Discover the ultimate tranquility and aesthetic …
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom townthouse in Galatas, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Galatas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
For sale maisonette of 116 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floo…
$271,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 217 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 217 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$1,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 510 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 510 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$4,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 255 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$602,161
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$1,15M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 293 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 293 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$684,811
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Grekodom Development
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Galatas, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Galatas, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$3,07M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 220 m²
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor con…
$1,02M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 342 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 342 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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