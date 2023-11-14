Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Municipal Unit of Troizinia, Greece

Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Galatas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Galatas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€700,000
3 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room in Troezen, Greece
3 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room
Troezen, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Property Code: 621751 - Apartment FOR SALE in Ermioni Plepi for €170.000 . This 100 sq. m. f…
Price on request
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of one be…
€380,000
4 room house with fireplace, with Painted, with bright in Troezen, Greece
4 room house with fireplace, with Painted, with bright
Troezen, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Property Code: 581300 - House FOR SALE in Ermioni Plepi for €260.000. This 151 sq. m. House …
Price on request

