Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Troizinia - Methana
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Galatas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Galatas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€700,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of one be…
€380,000

Properties features in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir