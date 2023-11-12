Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Troizinia - Methana

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece

Municipal Unit of Troizinia
5
7 properties total found
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the floor. F…
€148,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Galatas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Galatas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€700,000
3 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room in Troezen, Greece
3 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room
Troezen, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Property Code: 621751 - Apartment FOR SALE in Ermioni Plepi for €170.000 . This 100 sq. m. f…
Price on request
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of one be…
€380,000
2 room house with bright, with Open view, with Garden: Private in Methana, Greece
2 room house with bright, with Open view, with Garden: Private
Methana, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Property Code: 581606 - House FOR SALE in Methana Vathi for €175.000 . This 95 sq. m. House…
Price on request
3 room house with storage room, with bright, with Open view in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
3 room house with storage room, with bright, with Open view
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Property Code: 1691 - House FOR SALE in Trizina Driopi for €68.000 . This 92 sq. m. House …
Price on request
4 room house with fireplace, with Painted, with bright in Troezen, Greece
4 room house with fireplace, with Painted, with bright
Troezen, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Property Code: 581300 - House FOR SALE in Ermioni Plepi for €260.000. This 151 sq. m. House …
Price on request

Property types in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana

houses

Properties features in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir