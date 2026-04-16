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Pool Houses for sale in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece

Municipal Unit of Troizinia
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12 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$1,83M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$2,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, o…
$1,56M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 770 m²
For sale 5-storey villa of 770 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 …
$5,21M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 436 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$613,968
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 217 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 217 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$1,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Nils OttNils Ott
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 510 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 510 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$4,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 255 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 293 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 293 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Galatas, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Galatas, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$3,07M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consis…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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