Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

Panorama Municipal Unit
48
Chortiatis Municipal Unit
34
Pylaia Municipal Unit
28
House Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one stor…
$3,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The…
$991,556
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 13 rooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 13 rooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 13
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer you a villa of 1100 sqm on a plot of 2800 sq.m. in the exclusive area of Thessaloni…
$4,47M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$2,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
THREE-LEVEL HOUSE FOR TRUE COMFORT The three floors of the house offer private, shared and g…
$2,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$386,185
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$4,17M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A view of the mountain, the forest…
$679,862
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a modern Villa in an exclusive area of Thessaloniki. Villa 750 sq m consis…
$2,79M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 170 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The…
$887,182
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 rooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the city, th…
$1,72M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$2,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go