  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

Panorama Municipal Unit
84
Chortiatis Municipal Unit
56
Pylaia Municipal Unit
39
Panorama
6
2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
A spacious 300 sq.m. maisonette, spread over four levels, is for sale in an excellent locati…
$754,786
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
This impressive 250 sq.m. maisonette, located in the lush and highly sought-after area of Pa…
$685,886
