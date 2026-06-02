Residential complex Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View

Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View

Located in the prestigious area of Glyfada on the Athens Riviera, this apartment offers an excellent opportunity for both comfortable living and investment. The property qualifies for the Greek Golden Visa Program, allowing foreign investors to obtain residency in Greece through real estate investment.

Property Features:

Layout: 2 bedrooms + living room (2+1)

3rd floor

Internal area: 79 m²

Spacious veranda: 32 m²

Sea view

Fully furnished

Optional parking space

Eligible for Golden Visa

Price: €376,800

The apartment features a modern open-plan layout with a combined living and kitchen area, two comfortable bedrooms, and a spacious veranda ideal for outdoor dining and relaxation. Large windows provide abundant natural light and beautiful sea views.

The project is located close to beaches, restaurants, shopping centers, and marinas. Glyfada is one of the most prestigious and sought-after areas of the Athens Riviera, making this property attractive for both personal use and rental investment.

Golden Visa • Athens Riviera • Fully Furnished • Sea View