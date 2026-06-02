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Residential complex Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View

Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
from
$288,563
;
6
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ID: 38014
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Greece
  • State
    Attica
  • Region
    Regional Unit of South Athens
  • City
    Municipality of Glyfada
  • Address
    Archipelagous

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View 

Located in the prestigious area of Glyfada on the Athens Riviera, this apartment offers an excellent opportunity for both comfortable living and investment. The property qualifies for the Greek Golden Visa Program, allowing foreign investors to obtain residency in Greece through real estate investment.

Property Features:

  • Layout: 2 bedrooms + living room (2+1)
  • 3rd floor
  • Internal area: 79 m²
  • Spacious veranda: 32 m²
  • Sea view
  • Fully furnished
  • Optional parking space
  • Eligible for Golden Visa
  • Price: €376,800

The apartment features a modern open-plan layout with a combined living and kitchen area, two comfortable bedrooms, and a spacious veranda ideal for outdoor dining and relaxation. Large windows provide abundant natural light and beautiful sea views.

The project is located close to beaches, restaurants, shopping centers, and marinas. Glyfada is one of the most prestigious and sought-after areas of the Athens Riviera, making this property attractive for both personal use and rental investment.

Golden Visa • Athens Riviera • Fully Furnished • Sea View

Location on the map

Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
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Residential complex Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
from
$288,563
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