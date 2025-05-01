Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
$199,734
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
$155,786
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
$104,374
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/3
Renovated apartment of 85 sqm for sale in the area of ​​Agios Georgios in Corinth with a dis…
$184,747
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
$114,812
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
