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Terraced Houses for sale in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

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villas
5
townhouses
3
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2 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Kontos, Greece
5 bedroom house
Kontos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Detached house of 337 sq.m. for sale in Aegina in the area of ​​Mesagrou. The property ha…
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3 bedroom house in Aegina, Greece
3 bedroom house
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 357 m²
For sale is a high-quality stone villa of 370 sq.m. in Aegina in the area of ​​Kypseli, of w…
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Properties features in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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