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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

villas
7
cottages
3
townhouses
4
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3 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Aegina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 …
$1,73M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vathy, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, …
$577,294
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 room in Agia Marina, Greece
Villa 1 room
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
For sale villa of 600 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the sea, the mountain opens…
$2,07M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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