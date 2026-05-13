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Houses with garage for sale in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

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villas
5
townhouses
3
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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Aegina, Greece
3 bedroom house
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 357 m²
For sale is a high-quality stone villa of 370 sq.m. in Aegina in the area of ​​Kypseli, of w…
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Properties features in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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