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Houses with garden for sale in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

villas
7
cottages
3
townhouses
4
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1 property total found
3 room house in Vathy, Greece
3 room house
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 270 m²
Excellent detached house at a unique price. Great opportunity! 3 levels with a lot of work a…
$334,960
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Properties features in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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