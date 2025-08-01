Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Multilevel apartments
  5. Sea view

Seaview Multi-level apartments for Sale in Greece

Macedonia and Thrace
5
Attica
5
Kassandra Municipality
4
Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
Dream living in front of the beach with 2 apartments in total of 148 sq.m. in total.  The ap…
$878,537
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY WITH A PRIME LOCATION!!! Situated on the beachfront from the sea in a…
$310,994
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Spectacular summer living plus business, this home is 400 sq meters plus 200 meters gallery …
$1,05M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Greece

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go