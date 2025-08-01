Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Multilevel apartments
  5. Mountain view

Mountain View Multi-level apartments for Sale in Greece

Macedonia and Thrace
5
Attica
5
Kassandra Municipality
4
4 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Anatoli, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Anatoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment for sale in Center, Anatoli of Ioannina Prefecture for 275.000€ (Listing No W4235)…
$298,913
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/2
Maisonette apartments on the ground and first floor, 77 sq.m. with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, …
Price on request
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Investment opportunity in the vibrant town of PEFKOHORI which is a popular summer destinatio…
$432,525
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Spectacular summer living plus business, this home is 400 sq meters plus 200 meters gallery …
$1,05M
