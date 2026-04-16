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Terraced Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Thessaloniki
18
Municipality of Thessaloniki
17
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
17
Kassandra Municipality
5
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4 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment A46, measuring 93 sq.m., in Kallithea, Halkidiki, is an exceptional opportunity fo…
$312,497
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment A24, with a total area of 88 sq.m., is a prime example of contemporary architectur…
$324,223
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Discover this beautiful two-level duplex located in the charming coastal village of Nikiti, …
$325,776
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Alanya HomeAlanya Home
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/6
Kalamaria Loft – Thessaloniki Seafront Living Type: Duplex apartment View: Direct sea …
$339,556
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Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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