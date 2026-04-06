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Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

Thessaloniki
18
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17 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/6
Are you looking for a highly liquid property for a rental business or a residence permit in …
$176,252
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 5/6
Are you looking for a highly liquid property for a rental business or a residence permit in …
$125,406
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 5/6
Are you looking for a highly liquid property for a rental business or a residence permit in …
$236,549
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 5/6
Are you looking for a highly liquid property for a rental business or a residence permit in …
$296,962
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 5/6
Are you looking for a highly liquid property for a rental business or a residence permit in …
$294,527
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/6
Are you looking for a highly liquid property for a rental business or a residence permit in …
$296,962
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
Nils OttNils Ott
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 5/6
Are you looking for a highly liquid property for a rental business or a residence permit in …
$131,320
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/6
Are you looking for a highly liquid property for a rental business or a residence permit in …
$296,962
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 5/6
Are you looking for a highly liquid property for a rental business or a residence permit in …
$296,962
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/6
Are you looking for a highly liquid property for a rental business or a residence permit in …
$296,962
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/6
Are you looking for a highly liquid property for a rental business or a residence permit in …
$223,562
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/6
Are you looking for a highly liquid property for a rental business or a residence permit in …
$296,962
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/6
Are you looking for a highly liquid property for a rental business or a residence permit in …
$215,851
VAT
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/6
Are you looking for a highly liquid property for a rental business or a residence permit in …
$296,962
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 5/6
Are you looking for a highly liquid property for a rental business or a residence permit in …
$241,303
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/6
Are you looking for a highly liquid property for a rental business or a residence permit in …
$296,962
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 5/6
Are you looking for a highly liquid property for a rental business or a residence permit in …
$181,586
VAT
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська

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