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Seaview Multi-level apartments for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Thessaloniki
18
Municipality of Thessaloniki
17
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
17
Kassandra Municipality
5
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4 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Discover this beautiful two-level duplex located in the charming coastal village of Nikiti, …
$325,776
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/6
Kalamaria Loft – Thessaloniki Seafront Living Type: Duplex apartment View: Direct sea …
$339,556
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY WITH A PRIME LOCATION!!! Situated on the beachfront from the sea in a…
$310,994
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CoexCoex
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Spectacular summer living plus business, this home is 400 sq meters plus 200 meters gallery …
$1,05M
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Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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