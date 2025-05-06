Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Agios Nikolaos
109
Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
86
Municipality of Ierapetra
26
Ierapetra Municipal Unit
21
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious seafront villa for sale in Agios Nikolaos, Crete. It spans a total of 248 m² acros…
$4,94M
Leave a request


Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor co…
$406,248
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground floor co…
$834,995
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,15M
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
A newly built villa is for sale within walking distance from the sea, in Ammoudara, Lassithi…
$405,120
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
A newly built villa is for sale within walking distance from the sea, in Ammoudara, Lassithi…
$393,835
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels…
$78,225
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room, one…
$1,25M
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$435,844
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
Proposed sale of the construction of the villa with area 400 sq.m with a land size of 4020 s…
$2,79M
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
A newly built villa is for sale within walking distance from the sea, in Ammoudara, Lassithi…
$405,120
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
A newly built villa is for sale within walking distance from the sea, in Ammoudara, Lassithi…
$393,835
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists o…
$2,34M
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa of 650 sq.m in the center of Sitia, near the traditional port. It consists of a…
$840,984
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 378 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,57M
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, 2 l…
$2,79M
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of living room, one bat…
$511,434
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

