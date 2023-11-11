Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece

villas
81
cottages
86
townhouses
27
197 properties total found
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
€410,000
1 room Cottage with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 92 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens …
€86,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels.…
€110,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 b…
€270,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels.…
€86,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view in District of Sitia, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 93 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
€160,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view in Municipality of Pachia Ammos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view
Municipality of Pachia Ammos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor …
€170,000
3 room house in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room house
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
€2,05M
5 room house in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 room house
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
€3,40M
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 116 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€400,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels.…
€80,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, near metro in Neapoli, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, near metro
Neapoli, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Athens North: Nea Ionia - Neapoli 100 Sq.m., 4 Bed…
€130,000
Villa 3 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Property Code: HPS4197 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Rousa Limni for €680.000 . This 18…
€680,000
Villa 6 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 623 m²
Property Code: HPS4178 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €5.900.000 . This…
€5,90M
Villa 6 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 642 m²
Property Code: HPS4179 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €4.850.000 . This…
€4,85M
Villa 5 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 632 m²
Property Code: HPS4176 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €4.600.000 . This…
€4,60M
Villa 6 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 597 m²
Property Code: HPS4177 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €4.950.000 . This…
€4,95M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€375,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view in Municipality of Pachia Ammos, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view
Municipality of Pachia Ammos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 188 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a three floors house of 188 sq.m. The ground floor is currently used as a storage s…
€350,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Sitia, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa of 650 sq.m in the center of Sitia, near the traditional port. It consists of a…
€776,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
€215,000
Villa Villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 275 sq.m villa with an additional 70 sq.m of closed garage space, on a plot of 4,01…
€1,85M
1 room Cottage with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a beautiful unfinished house of 85 sq.m. near Milatos, in Crete. The two-storey …
€250,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in District of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
District of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 216 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of living room, 2 s…
€490,000
Villa Villa 8 rooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale an unique villa in the paradise of the Mirabello Bay. The villa is located on the f…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pachia Ammos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pachia Ammos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Price on request
1 room Cottage with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of …
€90,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in District of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
District of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of living room, one…
€490,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€390,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
€125,000

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
