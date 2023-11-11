Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece

81 property total found
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 116 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€400,000
Villa 3 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Property Code: HPS4197 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Rousa Limni for €680.000 . This 18…
€680,000
Villa 6 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 642 m²
Property Code: HPS4179 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €4.850.000 . This…
€4,85M
Villa 6 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 623 m²
Property Code: HPS4178 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €5.900.000 . This…
€5,90M
Villa 6 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 597 m²
Property Code: HPS4177 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €4.950.000 . This…
€4,95M
Villa 5 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 632 m²
Property Code: HPS4176 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €4.600.000 . This…
€4,60M
Villa Villa with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Sitia, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa of 650 sq.m in the center of Sitia, near the traditional port. It consists of a…
€776,000
Villa Villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 275 sq.m villa with an additional 70 sq.m of closed garage space, on a plot of 4,01…
€1,85M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in District of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
District of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 216 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of living room, 2 s…
€490,000
Villa Villa 8 rooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale an unique villa in the paradise of the Mirabello Bay. The villa is located on the f…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pachia Ammos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pachia Ammos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in District of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
District of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of living room, one…
€490,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Sisi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 4 bedrooms, living room with …
€1,39M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Price on request
Villa Villa with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 518 m²
Number of floors 1
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay, compris…
€1,08M
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
Main villa 400sq.m, plot 3.500sq.m:Ground floor: 1 living room with kitchen and dining area,…
Price on request
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 433 m²
Number of floors 1
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay. The mai…
€850,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
€1,80M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€442,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€411,300
Villa Villa with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
This villa is a luxury gem that overlooks the bay across the town of Agios Nikolaos and Siti…
€2,70M
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in District of Sitia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms…
€590,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in District of Sitia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms…
€640,000
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in District of Sitia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms…
€695,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one gym. The gro…
€925,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one bathroom, on…
Price on request
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Vainia, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Vainia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale beautiful detached villa on the south-west coast of Crete, 2 kms from the town and …
€695,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€2,00M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Region of Crete, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€535,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Koutsounari, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Koutsounari, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa and 3 ground floor apartments within the plot in Koutsounari! The 20…
€2,15M

