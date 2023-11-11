UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Lasithi Regional Unit
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece
Cottage
Clear all
86 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
2
165 m²
-1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
€410,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
92 m²
1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 92 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens …
€86,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
1
99 m²
1/1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 b…
€270,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, near metro
Neapoli, Greece
4
2
100 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Athens North: Nea Ionia - Neapoli 100 Sq.m., 4 Bed…
€130,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Kalo Chorio, Greece
7
3
320 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€375,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with mountain view
Municipality of Pachia Ammos, Greece
1
188 m²
1/1
For sale a three floors house of 188 sq.m. The ground floor is currently used as a storage s…
€350,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2
2
85 m²
2
For sale is a beautiful unfinished house of 85 sq.m. near Milatos, in Crete. The two-storey …
€250,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
100 m²
1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of …
€90,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8
3
175 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€390,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6
2
154 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€500,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
1
127 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€103,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
74 m²
1
Old ground floor house of 74 sq m with ready permission for renovation with a new total area…
€96,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9
5
220 m²
2
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consis…
€2,14M
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Ierapetra, Greece
5
1
120 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living …
€175,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
400 m²
1
For sale beautiful villa of 420sq.m with plot of 5000sq.m near Agios Nikolaos. This villa is…
€850,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2
1
66 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 66 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living …
€215,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
185 m²
2
Traditional stone house of 185 sq.m. is offered for sale in Milatos, Crete. It is located in…
€267,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
1
127 m²
2
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consist…
€98,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Limnes, Greece
8
3
202 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 202 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€495,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
4
2
90 m²
3
For sale is a house of 90 sq.m. in Koutsounari, south Crete. The residence has three levels …
€230,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
1
35 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 35 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of living room with kit…
€80,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kavousi, Greece
5
2
192 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€530,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
2
130 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€195,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
90 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 6 storerooms. A view…
€150,000
Recommend
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9
5
280 m²
4
For sale 4-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€1,20M
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
1
77 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
€180,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
District of Sitia, Greece
3
1
100 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€390,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
3
240 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€630,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
2
65 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 65 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
€85,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
2
353 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 353 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
€535,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
