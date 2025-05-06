Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Agios Nikolaos
109
Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
86
Municipality of Ierapetra
26
Ierapetra Municipal Unit
21
15 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor co…
$406,248
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground floor co…
$834,995
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
A newly built villa is for sale within walking distance from the sea, in Ammoudara, Lassithi…
$405,120
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
A newly built villa is for sale within walking distance from the sea, in Ammoudara, Lassithi…
$393,835
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels…
$78,225
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room, one…
$1,25M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
A newly built villa is for sale within walking distance from the sea, in Ammoudara, Lassithi…
$405,120
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
A newly built villa is for sale within walking distance from the sea, in Ammoudara, Lassithi…
$393,835
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists o…
$2,34M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 378 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,57M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 177 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 177 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 …
$204,990
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Floor 2/1
On a plot of 90sq.m there is a maisonette of approximately 138sq.m with a garage and parking…
$382,202
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room, one …
$120,746
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor -1
For sale maisonette of 108 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$157,985
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale Villa in village of Crete. This villa of 220 sq. meters can be seperated into 2 sma…
$1,12M
