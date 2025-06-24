Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Ioanian Islands
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece

Corfu
13
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
53
Municipality of Northern Corfu
10
Municipality of Southern Corfu
14
18 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Karousades, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Karousades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a detached house of 270 sq.m located in the village of Karoussades in the north of…
$126,736
3 bedroom townthouse in Kokkini, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kokkini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels.Se…
$1,47M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 97 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels.Gro…
$149,779
3 bedroom townthouse in Lefkimmi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 3 levels.Se…
$368,687
3 bedroom townthouse in Agia Eleni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agia Eleni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. S…
$414,772
Townhouse 2 rooms in Palaiokastritsa, Greece
Townhouse 2 rooms
Palaiokastritsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 50 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level. T…
$368,687
Townhouse in Sgourades, Greece
Townhouse
Sgourades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 121 m²
For sale maisonette of 121 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level. …
$92,172
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lauki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lauki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels.Gr…
$149,779
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kynopiastes, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kynopiastes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 206 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 3 levels.Gr…
$190,104
3 bedroom townthouse in Gastouri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Gastouri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels.Gr…
$688,863
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 40 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels.Gro…
$80,650
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kornata, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kornata, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonett…
$82,954
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lakones, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lakones, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels.Gr…
$264,993
3 bedroom townthouse in Gouvia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$518,465
3 bedroom townthouse in Liapades, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Liapades, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 147 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels.Se…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels.Gro…
$97,932
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pelekas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pelekas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels.1st…
$172,822
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels.Se…
$367,394
