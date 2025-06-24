Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece

46 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nissaki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 205 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$783,459
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$501,183
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Alykanas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alykanas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Zante. Ground floor consists of .1st floor consi…
$483,901
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: a fireplace, air…
$2,19M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$495,423
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Zygos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Zygos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$276,515
1 room Cottage in Kalami, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kalami, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
$380,208
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ipsos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ipsos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of l…
$910,195
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Ayios Elias, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Ayios Elias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$230,429
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Markos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floo…
$161,300
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agnitsini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agnitsini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$253,472
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 380 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hous…
$610,637
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Basement consists of 3 bedr…
$1,21M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agios Gordios, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agios Gordios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 224 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground f…
$852,813
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 302 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
Price on request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 257 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of l…
$1,12M
Cottage 12 bedrooms in Pelekas, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Pelekas, Greece
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 392 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 392 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 4 …
$3,28M
1 room Cottage in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
$599,116
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Acharavi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Acharavi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 58 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$253,472
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$368,687
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chalikounas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 82 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground fl…
$783,459
1 room Cottage in Gouvia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground f…
$259,233
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Lefkimmi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$380,208
1 room Cottage in Benitses, Greece
1 room Cottage
Benitses, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 365 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: heating. The own…
$633,680
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$466,619
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Sfakera, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Sfakera, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 317 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 317 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$518,465
1 room Cottage in Gastouri, Greece
1 room Cottage
Gastouri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 137 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners…
$426,294
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Astrakeri, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Astrakeri, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 3 …
$1,67M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Zante. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, li…
Price on request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kompitsi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kompitsi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 235 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Basement consists of one st…
$633,680
Properties features in Ioanian Islands, Greece

