Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece

Corfu
20
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
109
Municipality of Northern Corfu
36
Municipality of Southern Corfu
23
66 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Bayiatsa Avliotes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Bayiatsa Avliotes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
Price on request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nissaki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 205 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$783,459
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$501,183
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Prokopios, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Prokopios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$483,901
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Alykanas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alykanas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Zante. Ground floor consists of .1st floor consi…
$483,901
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ano Pavliana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ano Pavliana, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$380,208
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kokkini, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kokkini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$460,858
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Zygos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Zygos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$276,515
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 1 bedroom in Giannades, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Giannades, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 57 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of one be…
$126,736
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 268 m²
For sale detached house of 268 sq.m in the area of ​​Agios Ioannis.The property consists of …
$299,558
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 275 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,09M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Markos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floo…
$161,300
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. 1st floor consists of 2 bed…
$414,772
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Agios Mattheos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 160 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: a fireplace, hea…
$293,797
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 91 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of liv…
$115,215
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Magoulades, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Magoulades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 256 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$138,257
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vatos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vatos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 3 bed…
$495,423
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 380 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hous…
$610,637
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Basement consists of 3 bedr…
$1,21M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kastellani, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kastellani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 319 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 319 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$553,030
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agios Gordios, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agios Gordios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 224 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground f…
$852,813
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 302 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kompitsi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kompitsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 3 …
$553,030
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kokkini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kokkini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground f…
$195,865
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 12 bedrooms in Pelekas, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Pelekas, Greece
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 392 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 392 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 4 …
$3,28M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Stroggili, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Stroggili, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$322,601
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agii Deka, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agii Deka, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$1,38M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basem…
$126,736
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Marmaro, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Marmaro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 78 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$120,975
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Gouvia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground f…
$259,233
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

