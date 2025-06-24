Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Ioanian Islands
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Cottages for sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece

Corfu
20
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
109
Municipality of Northern Corfu
36
Municipality of Southern Corfu
23
Show more
Cottage Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 12 bedrooms in Pelekas, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Pelekas, Greece
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 392 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 392 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 4 …
$3,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kompitsi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kompitsi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 340 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$841,066
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Katouna, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Katouna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale, a traditional house of 160 sq.m located in Katouna village, on the island of Lefka…
$394,034
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ioanian Islands, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go