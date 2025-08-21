Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

Zagori Municipality
13
Ioannina Municipality
9
Igoumenitsa Municipality
7
Ioannina
5
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sivota, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sivota, Greece
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa 300 sq.m. on a Hill with Sea View in Sivota, Thesprotia. This impressive sin…
$2,33M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Epirus and Western Macedonia

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go