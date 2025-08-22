Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Filiates Municipality, Greece

2 bedroom house in Lista, Greece
2 bedroom house
Lista, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover an exceptional house for sale in the picturesque area of Lista, in the Municipality…
$58,194
Villa 3 bedrooms in Filiates, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Filiates, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 300 square meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one p…
$1,39M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Filiates, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Filiates, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Epirus. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$1,37M
