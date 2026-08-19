Villas for sale in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

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Villas in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

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Igoumenitsa Municipality
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9 properties total found
Villa in Katsikas, Greece
Villa
Katsikas, Greece
Area 435 m²
Available for sale Luxurious Villa of 465 sq.m. in Pedini Ioannina. The house is built on th…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Sivota, Greece
Villa
Sivota, Greece
Area 390 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Epirus. There are: a fireplace. Extras included …
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Sivota, Greece
Villa
Sivota, Greece
$689,025
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 4 bedrooms in Anthrakitis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Anthrakitis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sivota, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sivota, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$2,74M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Skorpiona, Greece
Villa
Skorpiona, Greece
$486,371
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
TekceTekce
Villa in Kastri, Greece
Villa
Kastri, Greece
$341,617
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 488 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached home for sale in Ampeleia, Mpizanio of Ioannina Prefecture for 450.000€ (Listing No…
$489,131
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Sivota, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sivota, Greece
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa 300 sq.m. on a Hill with Sea View in Sivota, Thesprotia. This impressive sin…
$2,33M
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Properties features in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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