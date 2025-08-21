Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

Zagori Municipality
13
Ioannina Municipality
9
Igoumenitsa Municipality
7
Ioannina
5
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 488 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached home for sale in Ampeleia, Mpizanio of Ioannina Prefecture for 450.000€ (Listing No…
$489,131
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Tsepelovo, Greece
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Tsepelovo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone Two-Storey House for Sale We offer for sale a traditional and beautiful stone house…
$215,573
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Epirus and Western Macedonia

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go