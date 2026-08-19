Cottages for sale in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

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Cottages in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

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6 properties total found
Cottage in Elafotopos, Greece
Cottage
Elafotopos, Greece
Area 280 m²
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
$554,933
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Paramythia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Paramythia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of…
$103,902
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Epirus, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epirus, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 333 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 333 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$1,04M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Filiates, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Filiates, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 330 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Epirus. Semi-basement consists of one storeroo…
$741,524
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Plataria, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plataria, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 340 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Katsikas, Greece
Cottage
Katsikas, Greece
Area 87 m²
For Sale – Detached House in Drosochori, Ioannina For sale in the beautiful area of Dros…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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