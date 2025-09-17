Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Zagori Municipality, Greece

13 properties total found
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Ano Pedina, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Ano Pedina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
A wonderful hotel for sale in the charming district of Ano Pedina in the municipality of Zag…
$234,490
1 room Cottage in Ano Pedina, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ano Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
$550,107
Villa 1 bedroom in Ano Pedina, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Ano Pedina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/1
A wonderful hotel for sale in the charming district of Ano Pedina in the municipality of Zag…
$551,051
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Ano Pedina, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Ano Pedina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
A townhouse of 130 sq.m. is for sale in Epirus. The townhouse is located on 0 levels. From t…
$480,704
Villa 4 bedrooms in Leptokaria, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Leptokaria, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$409,654
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Karies, Greece
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Karies, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
In the lush green and quiet area of Karyes Ekalis (Metamorfosi Ioannina), a bright, corner t…
$128,179
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Ano Pedina, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Ano Pedina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
A wonderful hotel for sale in the charming district of Ano Pedina in the municipality of Zag…
$246,214
Villa 4 bedrooms in Leptokaria, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Leptokaria, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 square meters in Epirus. The first floor consists of one bedr…
$407,841
Townhouse in Ano Pedina, Greece
Townhouse
Ano Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
$234,088
Townhouse in Ano Pedina, Greece
Townhouse
Ano Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Epirus. The maisonette has one level. The owners…
$479,881
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Tsepelovo, Greece
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Tsepelovo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone Two-Storey House for Sale We offer for sale a traditional and beautiful stone house…
$215,573
3 bedroom house in Kipoi, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kipoi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached house For sale, floor: Ground floor, 1st (2 Levels), in Timfi - Kipoi. The Detached…
$139,831
Townhouse in Ano Pedina, Greece
Townhouse
Ano Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
$245,793
