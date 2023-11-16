Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with garage, with mountain view in Lingiades, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with garage, with mountain view
Lingiades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale in Ligkiades, Perama of Ioannina Prefecture for 700.000€ (Listing No W4143). …
€700,000
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Manoliasa, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Manoliasa, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 488 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached home for sale in Ampeleia, Mpizanio of Ioannina Prefecture for 450.000€ (Listing No…
€450,000
4 room house in Arta Municipality, Greece
4 room house
Arta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
The modern villa is located in Fourka village 400 meters from its center and 3800 meters to …
€450,000
3 room house in Arta Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Arta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The maisonette is located in a center of Fourka in front of a nice sandy beach. There is a l…
€430,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Amyntaio, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Amyntaio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Pella. The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor …
€110,000
4 room house in Arta Municipality, Greece
4 room house
Arta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
The modern villas are located in Fourka village 900 meters to the picturesque sandy beach. T…
€330,000
2 room house with Bedrooms in Arta Municipality, Greece
2 room house with Bedrooms
Arta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/2
Maisoneta is located in Fourka village 600 meters from sandy beach. The maisonetta is locate…
€169,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Neochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consist…
€170,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Maniaki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Maniaki, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
€330,000
Duplex 10 bedrooms in Preveza Municipality, Greece
Duplex 10 bedrooms
Preveza Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartment complex for sale in Mitikas, Preveza of Preveza Prefecture for 195.000€ (Listing N…
€195,000
2 room house with Bedrooms in Kapnochori, Greece
2 room house with Bedrooms
Kapnochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Property Code: 1399 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 85 sq.m, 2 levels Ellisp…
€50,000
House with Bedrooms in Olympiada, Greece
House with Bedrooms
Olympiada, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Detached house with a garden is located in Olympiada village only 40 meters from the sandy b…
€200,000
3 room house with Bedrooms in Arta Municipality, Greece
3 room house with Bedrooms
Arta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
This maisonetta is located  in Fourka village only 30 meters from the picturesque sandy beac…
€195,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Polyneri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Polyneri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€300,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Polykarpi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Polykarpi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 189 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
€95,000
Villa 5 room villa with furnishings in Neochori, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with furnishings
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Epirus. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€1,07M
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Kastritsa, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Kastritsa, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Epirus. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€280,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 5 bedrooms, …
€350,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Drosopigi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Drosopigi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
€165,000
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Neokesaria, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Neokesaria, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 2
Available for sale Luxurious Villa of 465 sq.m. in Pedini Ioannina. The house is built on th…
€690,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 333 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€880,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Preveza Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Preveza Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€280,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
€400,000
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokaria, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokaria, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€350,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Georgios, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 312 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floo…
€157,500
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Chloi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chloi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€230,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Lavdas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Lavdas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€640,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with fridge in Mesovouni, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with fridge
Mesovouni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property is being for sale either whole or indiv…
€80,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Mesovouni, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Mesovouni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property is being for sale either whole or indiv…
€140,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Upper Pedina, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Upper Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
€470,000

