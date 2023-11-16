Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Amyntaio, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Amyntaio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Pella. The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor …
€110,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Polyneri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Polyneri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€300,000
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Kastritsa, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Kastritsa, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Epirus. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€280,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with fridge in Mesovouni, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with fridge
Mesovouni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property is being for sale either whole or indiv…
€80,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Mesovouni, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Mesovouni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property is being for sale either whole or indiv…
€140,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Upper Pedina, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Upper Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
€200,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Upper Pedina, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Upper Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
€210,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Upper Pedina, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Upper Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Epirus. The maisonette has one level. The owners wil…
€410,000

