Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Epirus and Western Macedonia

Residential properties for sale in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

Ioannina Municipality
14
Ioannina
12
Kastoria
8
Municipality of Kastoria
8
Arta
7
Arta Municipality
7
Florina
3
Municipality of Florina
3
Show more
39 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with garage, with mountain view in Lingiades, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with garage, with mountain view
Lingiades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale in Ligkiades, Perama of Ioannina Prefecture for 700.000€ (Listing No W4143). …
€700,000
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Manoliasa, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Manoliasa, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 488 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached home for sale in Ampeleia, Mpizanio of Ioannina Prefecture for 450.000€ (Listing No…
€450,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Anatoli, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Anatoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment for sale in Center, Anatoli of Ioannina Prefecture for 275.000€ (Listing No W4235)…
€275,000
4 room house in Arta Municipality, Greece
4 room house
Arta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
The modern villa is located in Fourka village 400 meters from its center and 3800 meters to …
€450,000
3 room house in Arta Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Arta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The maisonette is located in a center of Fourka in front of a nice sandy beach. There is a l…
€430,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Polydroso, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Polydroso, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€370,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Amyntaio, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Amyntaio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Pella. The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor …
€110,000
1 room apartment in Peta, Greece
1 room apartment
Peta, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 3-1054 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Mpotsari for €75.000 . This 50 sq…
€75,000
4 room house in Arta Municipality, Greece
4 room house
Arta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
The modern villas are located in Fourka village 900 meters to the picturesque sandy beach. T…
€330,000
2 room house with Bedrooms in Arta Municipality, Greece
2 room house with Bedrooms
Arta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/2
Maisoneta is located in Fourka village 600 meters from sandy beach. The maisonetta is locate…
€169,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Neochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consist…
€170,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Maniaki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Maniaki, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
€330,000
Duplex 10 bedrooms in Preveza Municipality, Greece
Duplex 10 bedrooms
Preveza Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartment complex for sale in Mitikas, Preveza of Preveza Prefecture for 195.000€ (Listing N…
€195,000
2 room apartment in Oreokastro, Greece
2 room apartment
Oreokastro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
Property Code: 3-356 - Apartment FOR SALE in Oreokastro Center for €155.000 . This 120 sq. m…
€155,000
2 room house with Bedrooms in Kapnochori, Greece
2 room house with Bedrooms
Kapnochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Property Code: 1399 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 85 sq.m, 2 levels Ellisp…
€50,000
House with Bedrooms in Olympiada, Greece
House with Bedrooms
Olympiada, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Detached house with a garden is located in Olympiada village only 40 meters from the sandy b…
€200,000
3 room house with Bedrooms in Arta Municipality, Greece
3 room house with Bedrooms
Arta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
This maisonetta is located  in Fourka village only 30 meters from the picturesque sandy beac…
€195,000
1 room apartment with Bedrooms in Arta Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Arta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/3
The apartment is located in the complex of houses in Fourka village only 150 meters from the…
€60,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Polyneri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Polyneri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€300,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Polykarpi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Polykarpi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 189 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
€95,000
Villa 5 room villa with furnishings in Neochori, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with furnishings
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Epirus. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€1,07M
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Kastritsa, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Kastritsa, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Epirus. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€280,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 5 bedrooms, …
€350,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Drosopigi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Drosopigi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
€165,000
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Neokesaria, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Neokesaria, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 2
Available for sale Luxurious Villa of 465 sq.m. in Pedini Ioannina. The house is built on th…
€690,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 333 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€880,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Preveza Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Preveza Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€280,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
€400,000
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokaria, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokaria, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€350,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Georgios, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 312 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floo…
€157,500

Property types in Epirus and Western Macedonia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir