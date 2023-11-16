Residential properties for sale in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

UAE
39 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with garage, with mountain view
Lingiades, Greece
6
3
340 m²
3
Villa for sale in Ligkiades, Perama of Ioannina Prefecture for 700.000€ (Listing No W4143). …
€700,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Manoliasa, Greece
5
2
488 m²
3
Detached home for sale in Ampeleia, Mpizanio of Ioannina Prefecture for 450.000€ (Listing No…
€450,000
Recommend
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Anatoli, Greece
3
2
150 m²
1/2
Apartment for sale in Center, Anatoli of Ioannina Prefecture for 275.000€ (Listing No W4235)…
€275,000
Recommend
4 room house
Arta Municipality, Greece
4
3
260 m²
The modern villa is located in Fourka village 400 meters from its center and 3800 meters to …
€450,000
Recommend
3 room house
Arta Municipality, Greece
3
2
100 m²
The maisonette is located in a center of Fourka in front of a nice sandy beach. There is a l…
€430,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Polydroso, Greece
3
1
110 m²
€370,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Amyntaio, Greece
3
1
100 m²
2
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Pella. The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor …
€110,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Peta, Greece
1
1
Property Code: 3-1054 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Mpotsari for €75.000 . This 50 sq…
€75,000
Recommend
4 room house
Arta Municipality, Greece
4
2
150 m²
The modern villas are located in Fourka village 900 meters to the picturesque sandy beach. T…
€330,000
Recommend
2 room house with Bedrooms
Arta Municipality, Greece
2
1
94 m²
1/2
Maisoneta is located in Fourka village 600 meters from sandy beach. The maisonetta is locate…
€169,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Neochori, Greece
4
1
80 m²
1
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consist…
€170,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Maniaki, Greece
10
5
330 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
€330,000
Recommend
Duplex 10 bedrooms
Preveza Municipality, Greece
10
4
630 m²
2
Apartment complex for sale in Mitikas, Preveza of Preveza Prefecture for 195.000€ (Listing N…
€195,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Oreokastro, Greece
2
2
1
Property Code: 3-356 - Apartment FOR SALE in Oreokastro Center for €155.000 . This 120 sq. m…
€155,000
Recommend
2 room house with Bedrooms
Kapnochori, Greece
2
1
85 m²
Property Code: 1399 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 85 sq.m, 2 levels Ellisp…
€50,000
1
Recommend
House with Bedrooms
Olympiada, Greece
1
1
45 m²
Detached house with a garden is located in Olympiada village only 40 meters from the sandy b…
€200,000
Recommend
3 room house with Bedrooms
Arta Municipality, Greece
3
2
90 m²
This maisonetta is located in Fourka village only 30 meters from the picturesque sandy beac…
€195,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Arta Municipality, Greece
1
1
25 m²
1/3
The apartment is located in the complex of houses in Fourka village only 150 meters from the…
€60,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Polyneri, Greece
4
3
150 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€300,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Polykarpi, Greece
6
2
189 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 189 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
€95,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with furnishings
Neochori, Greece
8
4
370 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Epirus. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€1,07M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Kastritsa, Greece
5
3
160 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Epirus. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€280,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
6
2
120 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 5 bedrooms, …
€350,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Drosopigi, Greece
6
2
200 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
€165,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Neokesaria, Greece
5
435 m²
2
Available for sale Luxurious Villa of 465 sq.m. in Pedini Ioannina. The house is built on th…
€690,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
10
2
333 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 333 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€880,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Preveza Municipality, Greece
5
2
200 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€280,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
7
3
350 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
€400,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokaria, Greece
5
2
240 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€350,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Georgios, Greece
7
4
312 m²
2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 312 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floo…
€157,500
Recommend
Property types in Epirus and Western Macedonia
apartments
houses
Properties features in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Search using the map
