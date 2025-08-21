Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

Zagori Municipality
13
Ioannina Municipality
9
Igoumenitsa Municipality
7
Ioannina
5
Show more
3 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Karies, Greece
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Karies, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
In the lush green and quiet area of Karyes Ekalis (Metamorfosi Ioannina), a bright, corner t…
$128,179
3 bedroom house in Kipoi, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kipoi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached house For sale, floor: Ground floor, 1st (2 Levels), in Timfi - Kipoi. The Detached…
$139,831
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Tsepelovo, Greece
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Tsepelovo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone Two-Storey House for Sale We offer for sale a traditional and beautiful stone house…
$215,573
